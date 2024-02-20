Mariner LLC Sells 40,423 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,256,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,423 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $93,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,275 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 176,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,021,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.53. 1,655,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,956. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.03.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

