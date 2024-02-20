Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 631.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,438,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Markel Group by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,002,000 after buying an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,082,000 after buying an additional 26,418 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL traded up $7.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,468.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,428.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,446.32. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

