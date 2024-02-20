Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Markel Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Markel Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,412.50.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE MKL traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,456.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,445. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,428.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,446.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

