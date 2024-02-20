Marlowe Partners LP Boosts Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Marlowe Partners LP grew its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the period. Freshpet comprises about 19.8% of Marlowe Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marlowe Partners LP owned 0.20% of Freshpet worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth $207,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth $792,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth $221,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,813,000 after acquiring an additional 39,817 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 46.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25,558 shares during the period.
Freshpet Stock Up 0.4 %
Freshpet stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.98. 251,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,116. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.16 and a beta of 1.18. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $90.67.
About Freshpet
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
