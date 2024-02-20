Marlowe Partners LP Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Marlowe Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Dollar General accounts for approximately 2.3% of Marlowe Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.77.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

