Marqeta Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 18,655 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 729% compared to the average daily volume of 2,250 put options.

Marqeta Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MQ stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.67. 2,158,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,493. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MQ shares. Bank of America upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

