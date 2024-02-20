Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Masco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Masco has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Masco to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $73.16 on Tuesday. Masco has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,716,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,883,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Masco by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,251,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after buying an additional 847,062 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after buying an additional 689,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

