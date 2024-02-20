Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average of $93.13. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $76.87 and a 12 month high of $130.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Masonite International by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Stories

