Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Matador Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Matador Resources stock opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Matador Resources by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,051,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,787,000 after purchasing an additional 299,232 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after purchasing an additional 177,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,020,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $626,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 272,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 24,910 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTDR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

