Mativ (MATV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MATV stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Mativ has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. The company has a market cap of $682.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mativ by 91.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

