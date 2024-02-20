Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Matrix Service Stock Performance

Matrix Service stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $341.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matrix Service news, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,386.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $49,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,386.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $111,034.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,481.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Matrix Service by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,387,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 87,158 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Matrix Service by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after purchasing an additional 332,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.