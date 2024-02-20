Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Matrix Service Stock Performance
Matrix Service stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $341.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Matrix Service news, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,386.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $49,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,386.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $111,034.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,481.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Matrix Service
Matrix Service Company Profile
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
