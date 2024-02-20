McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 183.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 641,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,269 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $48,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,800,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 42,078 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 179,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.01. 266,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

