McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 2.3% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in McKesson by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,454,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 348,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in McKesson by 398.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on MCK shares. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $510.18. 278,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,026. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $519.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.82.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
