Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of MPW opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,612,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,923,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

