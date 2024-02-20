MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on MediWound from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

MediWound Price Performance

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. MediWound has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $120.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.91.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at $917,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in MediWound by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

