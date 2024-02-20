Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Position Increased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.09% of Medpace worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Medpace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Medpace by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $6,945,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,689,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,724,176.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,391 shares of company stock worth $37,490,151. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.73. The company had a trading volume of 124,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $399.41.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.