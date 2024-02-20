Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.190-5.210 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.1 billion-$32.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.1 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,789,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $971,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,836,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $220,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,136 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.