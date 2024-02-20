Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,010 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.5% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after acquiring an additional 175,765 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Up 2.2 %

MDT traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $86.25. 6,928,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,147,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.