Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Down 7.6%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 2,515,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,891,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $38,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 134.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,874,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,429 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,677,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after buying an additional 2,698,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

