MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 584.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 711.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 142.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,768.78 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,800.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,662.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,460.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

