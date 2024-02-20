MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 576.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,801 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,760.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,662.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,460.43. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,800.09. The stock has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

