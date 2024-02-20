MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,660,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 114,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,205,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock traded down $29.18 on Tuesday, hitting $1,739.60. 202,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,733. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,800.09. The stock has a market cap of $87.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,662.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,460.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

