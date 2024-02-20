Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) PT Lowered to $9.50 at TD Securities

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MERC. CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

NASDAQ MERC remained flat at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 219,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,642. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $557.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.06). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 29.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Mercer International by 19.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Mercer International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party.

