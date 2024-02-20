Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,829 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $443,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $467.57. 8,907,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,512,902. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $488.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $389.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.60.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total value of $9,481,326.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total value of $9,481,326.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 915,124 shares of company stock valued at $348,778,650. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

