Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by NWI Management LP

NWI Management LP decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.0% of NWI Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NWI Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,746.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,746.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 915,124 shares of company stock worth $348,778,650. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $5.75 on Tuesday, reaching $467.57. 8,907,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,512,902. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $488.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

