Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Gap Down to $47.05

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.05, but opened at $44.65. Methanex shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 260,942 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Methanex by 4.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Methanex by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Methanex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

