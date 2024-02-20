MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $77.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 113.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

