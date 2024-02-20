M&G’s (MNG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.83) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.46) to GBX 220 ($2.77) in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on M&G in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.58) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised M&G to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 225.83 ($2.84).

Shares of LON MNG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 225.30 ($2.84). 2,862,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,153,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 168.35 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 232.40 ($2.93). The company has a market cap of £5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,251.67, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 222.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 206.78.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

