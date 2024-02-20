Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Middleby Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $144.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.75. Middleby has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $158.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Middleby by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 29.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 219.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

