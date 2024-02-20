MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,935 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.19% of MINISO Group worth $15,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNSO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MINISO Group by 95.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MINISO Group by 395.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.23. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $29.92.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $519.62 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.75%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

