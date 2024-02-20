Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 1,321 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 854.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.20.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS stock opened at $329.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

