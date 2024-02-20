Mirabella Financial Services LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.85. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.51%.

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

