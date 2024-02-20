Mirabella Financial Services LLP Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,869 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,912. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $926.03 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $955.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $807.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $711.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

