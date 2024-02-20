Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $257,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 118,699 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.12.

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.8 %

BWA stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

