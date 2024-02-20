Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $246,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 381 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $794.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $793.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $718.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total transaction of $2,460,966.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,424.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,474 shares of company stock valued at $17,275,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

