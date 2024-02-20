Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $281,000 in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $84,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $71.13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

