Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $284,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,583,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,993,000 after buying an additional 3,608,478 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 4,407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after buying an additional 1,720,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $47,013,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 1,845.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is -48.31%.

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

