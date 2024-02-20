Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust
In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of COLD stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.00%.
Americold Realty Trust Profile
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
