Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 8,911 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 654.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.45. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.72.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.