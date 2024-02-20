Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 2,659 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,045 shares of company stock worth $23,391,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.39 and its 200 day moving average is $179.06. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

