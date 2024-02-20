Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.91

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 589591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.
The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
