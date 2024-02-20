Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.91

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 589591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

