Mizuho Boosts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $112.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.30.

Shares of AXSM opened at $92.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.92. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

