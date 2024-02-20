Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,397 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.66. 13,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,510. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $404.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.09.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.