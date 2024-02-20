Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
MSDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MSDL
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 0.5 %
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.