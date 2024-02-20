Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

MSDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MSDL opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

