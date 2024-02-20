Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,003 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,573 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 30.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.99. 5,670,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,599,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $296.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.28. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

