Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 861 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $21.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,224.14. 1,062,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,947. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $980.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.10 and a 12-month high of $1,295.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.95.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

