Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,586 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 97,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.77. 252,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,088. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 113.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

