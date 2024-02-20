Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Inari Medical worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at $68,040,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inari Medical stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.47. 111,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,361. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

