Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.1% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,721,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,492,000 after buying an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,801 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $33.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,735.46. 193,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,572. The company has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,800.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,662.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,460.43.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

