Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,788 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for 2.7% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Watsco worth $33,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.37. 144,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.05 and a 52 week high of $433.19. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.02.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSO

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.